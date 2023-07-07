Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 4,731 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 7,196,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,868,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

