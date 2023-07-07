Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. 1,840,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,610. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

