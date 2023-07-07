Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $52.07. 8,084,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,352. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

