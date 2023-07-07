Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,743. The stock has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.