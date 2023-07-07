Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.14. 303,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.47 and a 200 day moving average of $274.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.