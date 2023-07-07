Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,707 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,782,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

