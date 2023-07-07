Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Dover by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

