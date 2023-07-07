Divergent Wealth Advisors Sells 1,893 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Divergent Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VTI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

