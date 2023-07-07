Divergent Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IEFA stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. 7,018,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

