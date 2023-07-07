DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 504,233 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of Parker-Hannifin worth $120,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.83.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.53. 77,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,795. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.14 and its 200 day moving average is $332.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $392.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

