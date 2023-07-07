DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 254,692 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 254,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Salesforce worth $208,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $210.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,934. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 553.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

