DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walmart were worth $163,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 36,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $155.89. 746,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,003. The stock has a market cap of $419.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

