DEI (DEI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,145.50

DEI (DEI) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $15,145.50 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00322621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012098 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

