Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Shares of DE opened at $401.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

