DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $764,290.61

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $764,290.61 and $30.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00192636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00053324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030887 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013609 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 473.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,927,661 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

