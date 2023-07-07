DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $290,991.92

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $290,991.92 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

