Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.40

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.60. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 8,768 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Decisionpoint Systems ( NYSEARCA:DPSI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

