Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 150,229 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,229 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 1,424,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.