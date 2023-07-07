Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 84,471 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. 7,018,012 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

