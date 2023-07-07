DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.