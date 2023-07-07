DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

