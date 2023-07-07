DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. 6,813,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,290,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

