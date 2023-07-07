DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.34. 219,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,030. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.90 and a 200-day moving average of $377.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

