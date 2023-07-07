DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 3,056,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.