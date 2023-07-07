Day & Ennis LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day moving average of $245.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

