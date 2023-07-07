Davidson Trust Co. Invests $204,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Accenture stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.77. The company had a trading volume of 515,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,200. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.