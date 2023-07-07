Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $213.19. 2,582,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.62. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

