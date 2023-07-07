Davidson Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,117 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.