Davidson Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,117 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.
Caterpillar Stock Up 2.2 %
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
