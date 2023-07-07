Dave Stephenson Sells 4,919 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $635,928.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,389,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $693,051.88.

ABNB stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.16. 3,733,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

