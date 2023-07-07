DARTH Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

