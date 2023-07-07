Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.54

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.54 ($59.28) and traded as high as €56.63 ($61.55). Danone shares last traded at €55.91 ($60.77), with a volume of 637,948 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.26 and a 200-day moving average of €54.59.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

