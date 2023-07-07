Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Down 1.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 22,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 32,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

About Daiwa House Industry

(Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.