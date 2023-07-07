CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $11.43 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,498 shares of company stock worth $1,617,495. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

