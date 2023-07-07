Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.