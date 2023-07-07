Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $273.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cutera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

