Crypto International 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $86,418.30 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $86,418.30 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.34579415 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $81,393.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

