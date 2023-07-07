Critical Review: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) and The Competition

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) is one of 694 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.31 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 8.33

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 588 865 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.66%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

