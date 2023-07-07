Critical Contrast: Auddia (AUUD) and Its Rivals

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Auddia to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Auddia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -97.91% -2,070.52% -217.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 546 3042 4980 79 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Auddia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Auddia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auddia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.72 Auddia Competitors $802.58 million -$91.00 million -8.48

Auddia’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auddia beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

(Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.