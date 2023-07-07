Critical Comparison: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Free Report) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Digimarc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digimarc $30.20 million 18.55 -$59.80 million ($2.83) -9.74

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Web Blockchain Media and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Digimarc has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.29%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -183.02% -45.38% -38.84%

Summary

Digimarc beats Web Blockchain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

