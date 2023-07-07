Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $772,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.6% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,638. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

