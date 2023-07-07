Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.85. The company had a trading volume of 482,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,783. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

