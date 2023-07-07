Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $14.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,581,000 after acquiring an additional 599,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Coty by 34.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,956,000 after buying an additional 5,349,203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,406,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.