Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Shares of COST opened at $537.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.09 and a 200-day moving average of $496.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

