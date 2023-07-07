Cosmos Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85.91 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00030844 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $85.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00041581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

