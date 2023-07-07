Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 404,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.