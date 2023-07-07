Contrasting Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Free Report) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and Coloplast A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.37 29.18 Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.56 $585.21 million $0.28 43.68

Analyst Ratings

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coloplast A/S 1 4 1 0 2.00

Coloplast A/S has a consensus price target of $900.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,258.95%. Given Coloplast A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coloplast A/S is more favorable than Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Korva SE.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, it offers voice and respiratory products, including medical devices for neck stoma under the Provox brand; and products for tracheostoma under the TRACOE brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

