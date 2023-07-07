Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93.56 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $54.38 or 0.00179929 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $421.45 million and approximately $93.56 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013553 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,750,651 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,750,650.85868624 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.84135525 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $103,163,803.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

