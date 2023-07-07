Compound 1-Day Volume Hits $102.20 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $58.39 or 0.00193927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $452.54 million and approximately $102.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,750,651 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,749,511.36987455 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 61.27000173 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $134,111,430.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

