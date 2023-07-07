Comparing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -109.70% CRISPR Therapeutics -516.43% -26.64% -22.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.77) -2.71 CRISPR Therapeutics $1.20 million 3,553.17 -$650.17 million ($6.72) -8.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiNK Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 1 6 9 0 2.50

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.23%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $71.24, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

