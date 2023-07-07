Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,683. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.