Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Down 2%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 10,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 61,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

